Bflo Pizza Bistro throws new shape into pizza

Bflo Pizza Bistro, 388 Porter Ave., is a new pizza shop that opened earlier this month. Bflo Pizza Bistro belongs to Chris and Samantha Flynn. Chris is the chef who makes the pizzas and other foods like pasta and fresh salads. But his pizzas take on a unique style not found in other pizza shops in the neighborhood. His wife, Sam, is the one who takes the orders, works the register, and makes desserts. Chris started making pizzas during Covid. He got into the pizza business because numerous people were telling him after seeing his pizzas that he should start selling them. Bflo Pizza Bistro is open from 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 1-8 p.m.Fridays and Saturdays. By: Ariel Scarbrough