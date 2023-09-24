Massachusetts Ave. farm sets winter schedule

Katherine Pfohl, Massachusetts Avenue Project farm manager, picks eggplants from the garden for the last days of this year’s harvest. “Our market still operates over the winter. We wrap up our CSA distribution obligations as the season ends. The soil needs to take a break. And the market still stays open every Thursday,” Pfohl, said. The Massachusetts Avenue Project is an urban farm in the heart of the West Side bringing farm fresh food to its residents. West Side residents can pick up eggs, bread, staple products, beauty products, and storage crops from 3-6 p.m., Thursdays, from November through April. During December, the farm offers a special holiday market that sells handmade gifts like knit wear and clay pottery from local businesses. By Brittany Whalen