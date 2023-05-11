Food pantry seeking summer volunteers

Mary Schaefer, senior manager of operations at prepares inventory at Provisions 139, a food pantry operated by West Side Community Services. She is looking for volunteers to lend a hand during the summer months. Open since August 2021, the facility provides canned goods, dog and cat food, diapers, wipes and occasionally, fresh produce to a large mass of families in the West Side. “It’s kind of fun! I have worked in the pantry doing all the things that the volunteers do. Especially if you’re in a group of people that you know. We put on music. It’s a good time,” Schaefer says. Volunteers will load in, unbox, and shelve shipments from weekly deliveries. These deliveries are scheduled every Thursday between 12 - 4:30 p.m. By Julie Ferguson