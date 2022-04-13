Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Rosie’s Ice Cream expanding to W. Utica
Iris Roach, shift leader at Rosie’s Handcrafted Ice Cream serves a customer one of its homemade flavors that will soon be coming to the West Side. The ice cream shop that opened its first location in East Aurora in 2021 is slated to open its second location, 486 and 488 West Utica St., by spring 2023. Rosie’s also will be making craft beer at the new location. Ownership and employees think both will be a good fit in Buffalo. “It’s such a foodie town. So many people will enjoy it,” Roach said. Co-owner, Deacon Tasker eyed the West Utica building from his real estate work on the West Side and quickly identified it as the preferred spot for the new location. Tasker along with his wife and co-owner, Cassandra, are in the process of acquiring a special use permit from the city of Buffalo to rezone the 2,600 square foot former warehouse to accommodate their business. “We're looking to renovate it and kind of keep some of the charm that's already there,” Cassandra Tasker said. While they are on track to finish the planning phase for these renovations this spring, they said it will take a substantial amount of work to get the building ready by next year. “It’s seen a little bit of physical neglect. It needs a big hug and I’m excited to do it,” Deacon Tasker said. By Elijah Robinson and Thomas Tedesco
