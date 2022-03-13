New restaurant serves up ‘famous’ lasagna

A new West Side restaurant, Lloyal’s Famous Lasagna, is bringing a touch of soul to a familiar dish.
Shawntorrian Travis, co-owner and founder said his distinctive restaurant, 1122 Elmwood Ave., opened the restaurant on Feb. 1.
“There’s not a lot of lasagna restaurants out there that you can just pull up and get a nice flaming lasagna with a nice buttery bread stick and a nice salad. It’s nowhere,” Travis said.
In addition to the lasagna, Travis said he wants to provide a casual and relaxing atmosphere for his customers while they eat their meals.
“This is the perfect location, the Elmwood Village. It’s amazing how we stumbled across this building,” he said.
Although the building had to be renovated when they first acquired it, Travis and girlfriend/business partner, - Jazzmon Truett, did not consider any other locations for the business.
“I had no other options, but this option,” Travis said. “We just put a little bit of work and tender, loving care into it.”
Travis says he has so far received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers.
“The clientele is picking up. They’re giving me five stars right now,” he said. By Elijah Robinson and Thomas Tedesco