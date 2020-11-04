Gutter Pop bets on future of comics

By Joseph Morganti
|Gutter Pop Comics, 986 Elmwood Ave.
Many aren’t aware of the comic, zine, and graphic novel scene on the West Side, with many residents never stepping foot into a comic bookstore. Still, people’s ignorance toward comics doesn’t stop a place like Gutter Pop from thriving over the years, no matter how challenging of a year it can be for a business in 2020.
“We are still open due to the support of a very sympathetic customer base and folks who feel invested in the store's existence and success,” Gutter Pop Owner Stephen Floyd said.
After moving down the street from 1028 Elmwood Ave. to 986 Elmwood Ave. at the beginning of March, Floyd was forced to close Gutter Pop’s doors because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Floyd relied on curbside pickup services until he was able to reopen Gutter Pop’s doors to a limited capacity in June.
“The pandemic has been a real challenge as it has affected a lot of our customers financially, and so overall revenue is down,” Floyd said. “We really made a point to reorganize and spent the better part of the first two months of COVID synching all of our inventory to our website and making everything available for pick up or delivery.
“But one of the main strengths of the store was being able to browse, which I think is huge as it sets us apart from Amazon and other online retailers.”
Gutter Pop will stay at 986 Elmwood Ave. until the end of the year but another home for the shop is in the offing.
“While we never were planning on being in this location permanently, we were surprised to have our lease cut short and to leave so soon during the pandemic,” Floyd said. “We are sort of scrambling to relocate and balance our priorities as far as making the shop as good as it can be.”
Many turn to Gutter Pop as not only a hub for great comics but as a place for artistic inspiration since it’s jammed pack with numerous artistic expressions in a comic book form for people to examine.
“Places like Gutter Pop give people access to so many different kinds of art that they can be inspired by,” said University at Buffalo student Sydney Williams. “Gutter Pop has a large selection to choose from, including local publications, which I think is really important since it gives local artists the ability to reach a wider audience and it brings the art community together.”
Floyd is determined to keep Gutter Pop’s legacy going with its many loyal customers.
“I think what we provide is a showcase of everything the medium has to offer, and it gives local folks the opportunity to interrogate the medium and see what works or doesn't work for them.”