'Friendsgiving' a take-out affair this year

By Kiera Durning
Friends of Night People will continue its annual Friendsgiving event this year but with a bit of a pandemic-inspired change: All meals will be offered on a take-out basis only.
Friendsgiving is a special Thanksgiving Day meal for the homeless and those struggling within the community that is usually served sit-down style in the organization’s dining room at 394 Hudson St.
Patricia Krehbiel, relationship manager, said to ensure the safety of guests, staff and volunteers, the meals will be available to go as the dining room has been closed since March.
Meals will available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26
“We will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal, turkey, stuffing, potatoes and vegetables,” she said. “And of course, we will not forget the pie. What’s Thanksgiving without pie?”
Alternatives will be available for guests with dietary restrictions, Krehbiel said.
Krehbiel said the organization is continuing to hand out personal protective equipment kits that include masks, hand sanitizer and hygiene products, thanks to donations Buffalo Resilience, Hanes, Ford, Colvin Cleaners and others.
Anyone who enters the building must wear a mask. Staff and volunteers being required to partake in temperature screenings and ask screening questions while wearing masks and gloves at all times.
The organization also is disinfecting surfaces every 30 to 60 minutes and has plexiglass shields at contact points and air curtains at each door, Krehbiel said.
Friends of Night People was founded in 1969 and is open daily throughout the year. The organization provides lunch and dinner, a food pantry, medial services and housing assistance.