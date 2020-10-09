Businesses trying to keep in the spirit

By Julia Kavanagh
COVID-19 will. Make Halloween look a bit different this year especially for businesses that usually like to do something fun to entertain kids and their parents.
Businesses during COVID-19 have already taken a big hit because they can’t have as many people in their stores and are not selling as much. However, businesses that are able to capitalize on the holiday are certainly looking forward to it.
According to the National Retail Federation, in 2017 alone, consumers spent $9.1 billion on Halloween. That number alone sets a new record high compared to years previous.
|Image by pikisuperstar
“Elmwood has always had trick or treat and with us being outside now there really is no change for us. It will be business as usual,” said John Higgins, owner of Elmwood Pet Supplies, 706 Elmwood Ave.
“It’s more fun than business for us,” Higgins said. “It gives us an opportunity to talk to more people and have fun with it.”
Bars and restaurants are finding it much more difficult to keep business going because of the pandemic.
“We are going to try and create a fun and safe dining environment while in line with the rules and guidelines the state gives us,” Robert Rabb, owner of Mr. Goodbar, 1110 Elmwood Ave., said.
Even with COVID-19 going on, parents set out to buy Halloween candy and costumes even October.
If trick or treating isn’t an option, there is alternative way to celebrate the holiday by trying out an escape room.
“Despite the pandemic, we are going to stick to our regular schedule,” Jared Reichman, owner of Lock & Key Escape Room, 504 Elmwood Ave., said. “We only do private bookings so we can manage the size of the groups that come in. We are following guidelines provided by the state and wiping everything down and requiring face masks worn by everybody.”
Halloween may be different this year because of Covid-19. From wearing face coverings and no longer being able to go in groups to help reduce contact, the village of Elmwood is still keeping the holiday tradition going but in just a few unique ways in order to keep the public safe.