Reddy Bikeshare ends for winter season

The first heavy snowfall marks the end of bicycle season on the West Side. From left, Matt Rebmann and Nate Schultz pick up the Reddy Bikeshare bike racks on the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway for the season. Reddy Bikeshare is a programthrough Independent Health that offers a bicycle rental service through which bikes can be picked up from any of the service’s racks. There are approximately 20 bicycle rack locations around the West Side. Rebmann said that the bike racks will be rolled back out around March and the program should be back up and running by the beginning of April next year. By Tommy Corsi and Ryan Williams