Journey’s End seeks mentors for refugees

Journey’s End has launched the Refugee Asylee Mentoring Program, to help refugees make connections within the Buffalo area, particularly the West Side, says Program Director Paige Kelschenbach. The program will pair refugees with mentors, who will act as life coaches, introducing and guiding them through life in America. The program is funded by a state grant for five years. After that the program will look to renew and expand, says Kelschenbach. The program is accepting mentor applications. Journey’s End offices are located at 2495 Main St. By Gabrielle Kime and Conner Wilson