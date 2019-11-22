It’s time to Gather & Game on Grant Street

By Christian Gaffney and John Propis
When walking into Gather & Game, don’t expect to see ordinary games like “Monopoly” and “Sorry” but instead games you may have never heard of. Games like “Ticket to Ride” “King of Toyko” and many more you will find at Gather & Game.
Located at 212 Grant St., Gather & Game is attracting gamers from the West Side and elsewhere. Owner Joe Petri, who also owns Westside Stories across the street, has been creating a fun gaming atmosphere for many to enjoy.
Gather & Game has been open for about eight months, but Petri said he has seen good progress with the new store. He sees many new and old faces that come in every week.
Gather & Game features over 200 games throughout the store and wants to bring in more. The store carries many older games and a lot of new games as well and runs gaming tournaments. T-shirts, gaming cards and board games are available for sale.
Josh Boyle, game coordinator for game nights every Friday, always pitches new ideas in order to help the store to draw more people in.
“The more games we have the better. Right now, we have a couple hundred games, and the community is starting to build around us,” Boyle said.
Gamers’ ages range from 8- to 30-years-old and pay $3 to play. A frequent gamer Nicholas Griffith, 26, says he loves coming to Gather & Game.
“I live in Allentown, so this is this the closest gaming place for me. I don’t own a car so I usually either ride my bike or take the bus. This is a place where I feel comfortable at and have fun playing and learning new games each week,” Griffith said.
Petri likes to provide a fun and comfortable for the gamers to play in and snacks and drinks for refreshments. There are memberships and tournaments to be entered to win cash prizes.
“It’s hit or miss. On a bad night we will get four and on a good one we will get 10 to 12, usually around 8:30 p.m. is when more start coming. We definitely see an increase on weekends or when there are tournaments,” Petri said.