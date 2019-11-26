Concerns follow cut in water protections

President Donald Trump’s repeal of the 2015 Clean Water Act brings ambiguity to current water protections regarding the Niagara River watershed and other bodies of water across New York. The changes in regulation leave a grey area for organizations like the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper working to protect the environment. Amendments through the repeal will leave the complex issue a matter of litigation and referral to decisions of past court cases going forward. Margaux Valenti, legal and programs adviser for Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, discusses the potential implications. By Tommy Corsi and Ryan Williams