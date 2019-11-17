Albright art truck stops at Belle Center
The
Albright-Knox Art Truck recently visited The Belle Center, 104 Maryland St., and
Program Coordinator Vicente Rondon, led a button-making activity with the children there. The Albright-Knox
instituted its new Art Truck in October, “to bring art activities to different
community centers in Buffalo, but not just Buffalo, but to all eight counties,”
Rondon said. This is a free program and can be accessed by request
form on the Albright-Knox website. By Bethany Clancy and Kristina
DiBlasio