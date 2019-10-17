WEDI launches program for refugee students

Westminster Economic Development Initiative has begun a workforce development and career exploration program to help refugee students.
The program, called Launch, kicked off on Oct. 9. It will assist refugee students in ninth grade through 12th grade with computer skills, financial literacy, job readiness training and college prep.
“We are launching our students into their future,” Education Director Courtney Yonce said.
The program will be held from 4:05 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays Lafayette High School.
Launch targets students who are English language learners. Students will get the opportunity to develop organizational skills, studying techniques, and writing clear and well-formed essays.
Homework help is also provided.
WEDI has partnered with various local organizations such as Mission: Ignite Powered by Computers for Children, helping students learn the basic fundamentals of Microsoft Office.
“Students will be able to take home a computer at the end of the program. Through Sprint students receive free Wi-Fi for the four years they are in high school,” Yonce said.
The business incubator The Foundry is offering opportunities for students to explore STEM careers as a part of the program.
“Our main goal is to help students graduate high school, but also to set them up on the right path for their career goals,” Yonce said.
Clients of WEDI will also participate in this program by introducing students to successful entrepreneurs and mentors.
WEDI has collaborated with Buffalo Public Schools to ensure that students receive a hot meal after school. By Bianca Moise and Jasmine Huntley