Voting begins Oct. 26 in election 2019

New York State will be offering early voting for the first time in its history this year for the general election.
Between Oct. 26 and Nov. 3 registered voters will be able to cast an early vote before Election Day. Throughout the week stations will be open from noon to 9 p.m., and on the weekends from noon to 6 p.m.
“The idea was that if people have more options, they would turn out in greater numbers,” DerekMurphy, communications director for the Erie County Board of Elections said. “There is no question that having ten days in total to vote, with the nine early days and the election day itself, will make it easier for people to juggle their schedules.”
West Side registered voters can visit any of the designated early polling stations in Erie County. The Belle Center, 102 Maryland St., and the Salvation Army, 187 Grant St., are the two early polling stations on the West Side.
Election Day, Nov. 5, will be the official day for voting when voters will be able to participate from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. On the actual Election Day voters will be limited to their usual voting location based on their address, Murphy said.
Supreme Court Justice, County Executive, Buffalo Comptroller and the Niagara District City Common Council are among the offices that will be on the ballot for West Side voters.
A regional map of the districts can be found here, and the candidates running for each position here. By Thomas Corsi and Ryan Williams