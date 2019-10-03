Black Dots spreads out in new location

Quinn Moore of Black Dots Records is excited for the store’s relocation to the corner of Grant Street and Potomac Avenue, and what it means for the business, The relocation from across the street from its original location gives the business more space to construct a bar and improve the overall experience of its customers with a larger display of records and accessories. Moore sees the move as a vital piece of a long-term investment on the up-and-coming Grant Street area. By Thomas Corsi and Ryan Williams