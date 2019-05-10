Olmsted Parks bike tour gets rolling soon

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is gearing up for its fourth Saturday West Side Bike Tour 2019.
The tour will kick off May 25 and will continue every fourth Saturday from June 22 through Aug. 24.
The tour will start at the Rich Products parking lot, Breckenridge and Niagara streets and will include stops at Days Park, Symphony Circle and Front Park. Each tour will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Zhi Ting Phua, marketing communications specialist at Olmsted Parks, cited the presence of several Olmsted landscapes, such as Front Park and Days Park, as a reason why the tours are held on the West Side. She said this event helps community engagement with both tour attendees and local partner organizations.
“Learning and discovering Buffalo’s Olmsted landscapes on your bike is a unique experience, especially since you have the opportunity to ride on the historic tree-lined parkways,” she said. “This event helps educate and increase awareness of Frederick Law Olmsted’s legacy in Buffalo.”
Each of the four tour dates is capped at 15 attendees. Ting Phua said the conservancy is hoping for at least 40 attendees overall for the bike tour this year.
Tickets for all tour dates are $10 each and can be purchased on the Olmsted Parks website. By Zach Rohde and Nick Lukasik