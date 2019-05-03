Friday, May 3, 2019

Avengers set to increase comic book sales


According to Stephen Floyd, owner of Gutter Pop Comics, sales in his store around the time of comic book movie releases tend to be hit or miss, dependent on the movie. With the recent release of projected box-office sensation “Avengers: Endgame,” logic would suggest comic book stores would see an uptick in sales. Floyd cited an increase in the sale of “Black Panther” comics when the movie came out, but when “Dr. Strange” was released there was almost no interest in those comics. Floyd thinks the movies help general awareness, but more could be done. “I definitely think that the movies get people interested in comics, but those companies need to do a little bit more to capitalize on that. The synergy isn't there as much as it could be,” Floyd said. Gutter Pop Comics, 1028 Elmwood Ave., is one of the many comic book stores participating in Free Comic Book Day, a national promotion to bring new readers into independent comic book stores, May 4. By Nick Lukasik and Zach Rohde

