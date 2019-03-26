Debts force auction of student apartments

Monarch 716, a student housing complex at 100 Forest Ave. near SUNY Buffalo State, will be auctioned on April 8 after a wave of legal issues. The property was foreclosed last November due to $44 million in unpaid construction bills, plus additional liens and lawsuits filed against DHD Ventures, the building’s developer. Timothy Gordon, vice president for student affairs at SUNY Buffalo State, explained that while the college has no relationship with Monarch 716, his understanding is that the complex remains open and leases will continue to be honored. By Nick Lukasik and Zach Rohde-->