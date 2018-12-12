Black Monarchy brings the world to W.S.

Phylicia Dove opened the Black Monarchy boutique last year on West Utica, where her mission, she says, is to “bring the world to Buffalo.” She listens to advice from the community on how she can incorporate cultures that are not represented in the area. West Side residents even give the boutique items to sell to make sure their culture is shown. The boutique has partnered with many organizations. Dove partners with Let There Be Light International, which gives a profit from the store to Uganda where it will provide families with solar power for two years. By Kaylin Padilla and Roshea Robinson