Campus Walk to welcome Gourmet Lao Foods

Gourmet Lao Foods, a popular Asian cuisine kiosk located at the West Side Bazaar, plans to open its first standalone restaurant on Grant Street in Campus Walk
The restaurant will be under operation of Boulivone Serixay and One Thammasithikoun, sisters from Laos. Serixay owns and operates the kiosk.
Originally scheduled to open on Sept. 10, the date was pushed back to complete renovations on the new addition.
Jim Swiezy, president of Greenleaf Development and Construction Co. which owns the Campus Walk complex, said the restaurant should be open the beginning of October.
“We want it to be a safe and welcoming area for students and residents,” Swiezy said.
Construction of the restaurant began with tables, beverage coolers and counters.
The business will be in addition to the improvement effort on the Grant Street side of the SUNY Buffalo State campus, which has seen an increase in new housing, the new Buffalo State alumni and visitor center, and Vinnie’s Pizza and Wings during the past year.
“We are seeing new life breathed into Grant Street,” Swiezy said. “We are at a great start and we consider it a success so far.” By Louis DiBiase and Marcos Watkins