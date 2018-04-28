Group seeks to return mix-use to Allen St.

Unique restaurants, shops, art festivals and non-stop night life cover this less than a mile-long street that stretches from Main Street to Symphony Circle. Allen Street is the center of local art and nightlife on the West Side. Bar and clubs flood the section of Allen between Elmwood Avenue and Wadsworth Street leaving little to no room for other businesses. The Allentown Association’s Improvement Committee is an organization set in place to lead Allen Street’s return to a mixed-use environment. By Zachary Huk and Terrance Young