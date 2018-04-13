Call 3-1-1 line to make pothole complaints

This pothole on Lafayette Avenue near Parkdale Avenue, is one of many still unattended potholes on the West Side as warmer weather approaches. Despite the abundance of road hazards around the city’s West Side, residents aren’t helpless against these pesky drive time disturbances. “People can call the 311-system and report a pothole in Buffalo, including the west side,” says Michael DeGeorge, the city of Buffalo’s Director of Communications. “There’s a 48-hour guarantee of one being fixed once reported.” Over $7 million is spent on repairing residential streets in Buffalo every year. “Report a pothole if you see one, don’t assume others will do so,” DeGeorge said. By Chris Baggs and Neseemah Coleman