MAP farmhouse on target for spring opening

Massachusetts Avenue Project’s farmhouse project, which was under construction for two years, is set to open spring 2018.
The project at 389 Massachusetts Ave. will add to the urban farm at the same location.
Some of the additions includes a new indoor and outdoor training space for farmers, a teaching kitchen, a resource library and a larger event space, Danielle Rovillo, MAP’s market director, said.
Funding for the $2 million project was made possible by donations from numerous organizations, including a $389,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture given to MAP and its partner for the farmhouse, Grassroots Gardens.
MAP and Grassroots Gardens joined efforts to increase access to healthier food options that will allow them to build a stronger neighborhood connection.
MAP’s mission is to nurture the growth of a diverse and equitable local food system and promote local economic opportunities. Grassroots Gardens aims to revitalize the city and enhance quality of life through the creation and maintenance of community gardens, grow healthy food and strengthen neighborhood spirit.
“Going into the grant helped MAP build a great relationship with Grassroots Gardens. It allowed us to grow on ideas for collaborating and plans for programming in the future for youth,” Rovillo said. By Elie Fortune and Nikita Singh