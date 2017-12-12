716 group helps make unemployed hirable

Bengal News West Reporters
In the fall of 2015, Zakiyyah Wolford welcomed her second child. For most people this is a joyous occasion. For Wolford however, a struggling single mother, it was clouded with a veil of uncertainty as she found herself unable to continue working.
“I was a dietary aide at Erie County Medical Center working overnights and they wouldn’t accommodate me on changing my shift,” Wolford said. “I asked them a lot but they kept telling me there was nothing they could do. I just had a brand-new baby and there was no one to watch him.”
For the next three years she found herself unemployed.
Wolford’s story is not uncommon. She and others like her are searching for jobs when many employers simply aren't hiring. According to the State Labor Department, Buffalo’s unemployment rate was at 4.9 percent this September. When jobs are available, competition is high and it's important to separate yourself from the next candidate.
716 Ministries, 301 14th St., is hoping to make that process a little easier with its Work
Readiness program. The program consists of four weeks of intensive classes covering many topics such as time management to how to deal with customers.
“We cover team work, attitude, and a lot of really practical things,” said Stephanie Bruno, one of the Work Readiness coordinators at 716 Ministries. “Many times, the people who come into our program will have a GED or high school diploma, but no further training. So, it’s difficult to find a job that pays more than $10 an hour. We’re trying to provide them with a higher skill set that can lead to a higher paying job.”
The program runs every other month with classes limited to 10 people. Many students come from the Goodwill and Salvation Army. Christina Schweitzer, Salvation Army director says that the Erie County Department of Social Services refers people on public assistance to do volunteer hours at the charities during their search for a permanent job. It was through the Welfare-to-Work program that Zakiyyah Wolford learned about the Work Readiness program.
“They came to the Goodwill where I was assigned to do work and it seemed like it would be fun,” Wolford said. “They took me on interviews and showed me how to present a better resume. The finance training for me was really helpful because I’m bad with money.”
Bruno says this hands-on approach is what makes the program so successful.
“The thing that really sets us apart is that we have one on one mentors for our students,” Bruno said. “Over 70 percent of our graduates are working and I believe it’s because we create a relationship time because they believe in it and they see that lives are being impacted by this.”
Since graduating from the program in March, Wolford keeps in contact with her mentor to talk about the career progress she’s made.
“They were willing to help me in any way. Even now we keep in touch, I talked to my mentor the other day and we plan to get together and do lunch,” Wolford said.
Wolford now has a full-time job at Home Depot. She says she owes it to the skills she learned at Work Readiness. She hopes to see the program grow even bigger in the future.
“If anyone out there needs a little extra push they should sign up for this program,” Wolford said. “Keep an open mind and just give it a chance because it could change your life. It changed my life for the better.”
716 Ministries will be holding its next phase of job training through the Work Readiness program in January.