5 Loaves wraps up abundant growing season

The Community Supported Agriculture program came to an end recently for the 5 Loaves Farm, 1172 West Ave., and Assistant Farm Manager Seth Brown could not be more pleased with the results from this season. The CSA season runs from the first week of June through the last week of October. Members of the program receive a supply of vegetables and fruits that are grown at the farm, and are able to pick up their share every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. throughout the season. At the beginning of each season, members of the program pay $450, which averages out to be $20 a week for a large share portion, or $225, which is an average of $10 a week for a smaller portion. “Our goal was to give them 10 percent more produce than they paid,” Brown said. “The large share, they pay $20 a week, we wanted to give them at least $22.50 worth, and they ended up getting an average of $25 worth of produce each week, so we had a really good year.” Brown plans on sending a survey to the members of the program to ask them what they did like as far as their shares of vegetables/produce went, and what they did not like. After they receive the surveys back, they plan for what they want to grow for next year’s CSA season based on the feedback they were given. By Alyssa Branningan and Taylor Carruth