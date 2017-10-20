Exclusive coverage of the West Side of Buffalo by student journalists at SUNY Buffalo State
Friday, October 20, 2017
Monarch 716 steps up security after crimes
Monarch 716 is an apartment complex located at 100 Forest Ave that opened in August. Since then, multiple crimes have occurred around the property causing concern for many residents. The Buffalo Police Department did not respond to multiple press inquiries, but according to crimereports.com, there have been several crimes around Monarch since Aug. 13 including thefts, assaults, and robberies . However, residents have noticed that management has recently stepped up their game. Monarch now has security patrolling the property at night. They have also incorporated a sign-in sheet at the front desk to register guests coming into the complex. Management at Monarch 716 declined to comment. By Jacob Fyock and Christopher Prenatt
