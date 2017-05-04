Library on Wheels coming to the West Side

The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library is coming to the West Side. Melissa Blattner, a librarian for Library on Wheels, stands behind the Library on Wheels, a bookmobile that strives to deliver content all over Western New York. Blattner saw this as an opportunity to make content available to people of all ages in areas that may not have a library near them. People are able to check out books, movies and music, rent laptops and utilize free Wi-Fi all from the truck. The bookmobile will be located on the West Side from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 17 and June 21 at the Emerald Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on 1175 Delaware Ave. By Dan Carapetyan and Georgina Hallowell