Westside Stories taking old dictionaries

Westside Stories, a used bookstore on 205 Grant St., encourages customers to donate their unwanted dictionaries. Co-owner Joe Petri said the books are given to the growing refugee population on the West Side. He said dictionaries are always kicking around people’s houses, collecting space and dust, but they have a more important purpose. This redistribution aims to help refugees learn the English language. The bookstore accepts donations during business hours throughout the year. By Jillian LeBlanc and Christina Stuart