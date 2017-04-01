Neighbors hope historic home will be saved

Tom Smith looks upon the badly damaged house that he once owned on 69 Symphony Circle. The fire took place March 26 and caused damages amounting to $1 million. Famed architect F.W. Caulkins designed the home in 1878. Smith said because of the home’s brick foundation, it was able to sustain less damage than homes of modern construction. Smith also noted the elaborate 4,200-square-foot design is heated by a three-furnace system. All of Symphony Circle has historical context for West Side residents. The area was previously called “The Circle” until 1958 when it was renamed Symphony Circle because of its affiliation with Kleinhans Music Hall. The house still stands and neighbors are hopeful that this historic landmark will be remodeled in the near future. By Gregory Garrett Jr. and Osman Shire