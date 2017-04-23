Gypsy Parlor prepares patio for Summer fun
Felicia Fullmer, manager of the Gypsy Parlor on 376 Grant St., prepares the patio for its official opening on May 1. The patio will feature Saturday and Sunday brunches, reggaenights, belly dancing and DJ shows. The Gypsy Parlor serves a variety of West Side-inspired dishes to appeal to the different cultures in the area. Fullmer says Gypsy Parlor appreciates the West Side’s diverse cultures and wants to be a part of it. The Gypsy Parlor will participate in the Taste of Buffalo July 8-9.
By Rayven Satterfield