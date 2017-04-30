429 Rhode Island to house 3 businesses

Buffalo native Frits Abell stands in front of 429 Rhode Island St., which is the seventh building Abell has renovated since 2011. Some of his other buildings house restaurants, homes and businesses, but this location will host a coffee shop, Pilates studio and art studio. Abell said he decided to restore buildings on the West Side because he loves the cultural diversity and architecture of the area, and he saw opportunity there. Abell wants to make an impact on the community, restoring one building at a time. By Jillian LeBlanc and Christina Stuart