Ru's Pierogi fills Polish void on W. S.

Pierogi-making runs in the family for Andy Ruszczyk, who is now bringing a few of his grandmother’s recipes to the West Side. Ru’s Pierogi, a restaurant at 295 Niagara St., opened last month, complete with a bar and a food truck. Ruszczyk plans on using the restaurant's large-scale kitchen in the back to produce pierogi and distribute along the East Coast. The restaurant, managed by Rob Rush, is one of the only places on the West Side specializing in pierogi and other Polish favorites. Customers enter a laid-back atmosphere where they can dine in or take their orders to go. While waiting for orders, customers can watch their food being made. Ru’s is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. By Dave DeLuca and Patrick Koster