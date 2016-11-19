Petri bucks trends at Westside Stories

Joe Petri, owner of Westside Stories Used Books, 205 Grant St., opened up his store five years ago during the rise of e-readers despite decreasing sales of hardcover books nationwide. He remains optimistic for lovers of traditional books. “I have so many hardcover books I can make furniture out of them,” says Petri. In the mid-2000s the rise of e-books shocked the world of printed books leading to the slow decrease sales of traditional print materials. According to the Association of American Publishers, throughout 2015 hardcover book sales dropped almost 19 percent. However, sales are on the rise for paperback and hardcover books for the first time this year in four years. The sales of paperback books rose 7.2 percent and hardcover books rose 17.4 percent. Petri continues to believe there is room for print books in the book industry. “I have a physical copy of Leonard Cohen’s original poetry, that can be considered a piece of art, something that can’t be considered a collectable if it was an e-book,” said Petri. “I don’t think digital books are bad. They certainly have a place, especially for a college student. I just can’t imagine something other than a physical book.” By Tiera Daughtry and Vincent Nguyen