Betty’s proves to be gluten-free friendly

Betty’s Restaurant employee Benjamin Perrello serves up scrambled tofu hash, which is tofu sautéed with caramelized onions, sweet potatoes, roasted red peppers and black beans. It is one of the many gluten-free offerings on the menu. At Betty’s, 370 Virginia St., any item on the menu can be customized to fit a gluten-free diet, such as barbecued “pulled” veggie sandwich. November is Gluten-free Diet Awareness Month, and Betty’s was ranked first in a Foursquare list of “The 15 Best Places with Gluten-Free Food in Buffalo.” Foursquare is a location-based search-and-discovery mobile app, where users can rate and review local businesses and restaurants. Betty’s serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. By Clifton Robinson and Brittany Schmidle