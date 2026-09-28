More Than Coffee: The Intersection Builds Community on Buffalo’s West Side
Barista Rachel Terrana marks five years working at The Intersection, a neighborhood café on Buffalo’s West Side. Terrana expressed that connecting with people is one of her favorite parts of the job. “I like talking to everybody,” Terrana said. She also helps people experiencing homelessness who come into the café for coffee, explaining that “a lot of homeless people don’t get options, so if they need a coffee we provide it for free.” The Intersection connects coffee with local art by hosting an art opening on the first Friday of each month, when the café stays open later, and visitors can enjoy coffee, view new artwork and meet the featured artist. “Every month, the art on our one wall is all different,” Terrana said. As fall approaches, Terrana encourages people to visit the neighborhood café. “Come on down … everyone is welcome,” Terrana said.
By: Zion Pentelton