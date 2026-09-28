Britesmith Buffalo Offers Vibrant Spot for Bills Fans to Watch Games
Britesmith Brewing owner Dave Schutte discusses how Buffalo Bills games affect the restaurant at 1250 Niagara St. in Buffalo. Schutte said the Bills season brings larger groups and more reservations, so the restaurant adjusts staffing based on expected customer volume. “It just kicks everything up a notch,” Schutte said. “It makes people excited.” Britesmith also offers game-day specials as fans come for food and drinks during the season.
By: Myles Samuel